President Joe Biden is holding a joint press conference with South Korea President Moon Jae-in Friday afternoon.

The presser comes a day after the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The president spoke Thursday on the ceasefire and said, “I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. My administration will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that end.”

Biden will also be speaking amid ongoing negotiations with Republicans on infrastructure. The White House dropped the price tag, but a statement from one Republican senator’s office said the counteroffer “is well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support.”

You can watch live above, via the White House.

