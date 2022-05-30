<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Joe Biden will honor the nation’s fallen soldiers by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony and delivering a Memorial Day address at the Arlington National Cemetery.

The ceremony began at 12 pm E.T. on Monday, with Biden laying the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at around 12:25 pm.

The president was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley during the ceremony and is set to deliver his address shortly after.

Austin and Milley are also expected to deliver remarks following Biden’s address.

The ceremony falls just one day after the president visited Uvalde, Texas on Sunday to grieve with the community following the shooting at Robb Elementary School last week.

Watch above, via PBS News.

