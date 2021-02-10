<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 11:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump began on Tuesday and featured a number of newsworthy moments. Efforts to get Psaki to reveal any opinions from President Joe Biden thus far have been fruitless.

As the Biden Administration grapples with the ill effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it appears more likely that a sizable relief package will be passed with a simple majority of Democratic Senators due to the reconciliation procedure that will likely happen in the coming weeks. While the Republicans oppose the $1.9 trillion bill, recent polling shows rather enormous support for the relief package by the American people.

Another sticky issue for Psaki and the Biden administration is some mixed messaging between the White House and the CDC regarding schools reopening. Bident had set as a goal the reopening of schools within the first 100 days, which Psaki clarified on Tuesday as meaning at least one day per week.

