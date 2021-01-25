President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

This will be Psaki’s fourth briefing as press secretary since President Joe Biden was officially sworn in on Jan. 20.

In the first few days of his administration, President Biden has signed a record number of executive orders so quickly on one’s term, though the vast majority overturn executive orders signed by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Psaki has presented a calm and collaborative demeanor thus far at the Brady Press Briefing podium, though some have noted a significantly less aggressive tone from reporters compared to how the media treated Biden’s predecessors. She has thus far resisted taking the bait in answering any question’s on Biden’s position on a pending impeachment trial, insisting that the president will leave this up to Congress.

Psaki started out her first briefing on Wednesday — Biden’s Inauguration Day — stressing “the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room.”

