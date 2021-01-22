President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 12:30 pm ET on Friday.

This will be Psaki’s third briefing as press secretary since President Joe Biden was officially sworn in on January 20th.

The briefing comes the day after Biden signed new executive orders detailing his response to the coronavirus pandemic, including a 100 day mask order, which she explained in detail on Thursday.

Psaki has presented a calm and collaborative demeanor thus far at the Brady Press Briefing podium, though some have noted a significantly less aggressive tone from reporters compared to how the media treated Biden’s predecessors. But to quote The New Radicals, “You get what you give.”

Psaki started out her first briefing on Wednesday — Biden’s Inauguration Day — stressing “the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room.”

Watch live above, via PBS News.

