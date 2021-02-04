WATCH LIVE: Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Delivers White House Briefing

President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Psaki will likely take questions on, among other topics, the Biden administration’s reaction to the House Republican’s leadership conference on Wednesday. While the meeting remained behind closed doors, Congresswoman Liz Cheney survived the push from some of her colleagues to remove her from her leadership position after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. The meeting also concerned Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was denounced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, even as he said he wouldn’t pull her off of her Congressional committee assignments.

Psaki has avoided questions before on Greene’s history of repugnant comments and conspiracy theories, but the upcoming House vote is likely to prompt a new set of inquiries for the White House’s position.

It is also possible Psaki will be asked to elaborate on President Joe Biden’s conversations with the State Department today. In his first trip to a Cabinet agency as the president, Biden is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and deliver remarks afterwards. Psaki may be asked for previews on what Biden will say about foreign policy and international issues like the Myanmar coup.

Watch above, via the Washington Post.

