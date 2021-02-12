White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 12.

Press briefings have taken a completely different tenor during the Biden Administration and depending on who you ask, you will find different reasons. Some believe the assembled media are showing bias by asking less challenging questions, while others believe Psaki’s calming and truth-based response has effectively defanged the press corps.

Friday’s press briefing will almost certainly feature questions on the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump which began earlier this week. Psaki has thus far refrained from taking any bait and has shown discipline in refusing to opine on the historic proceedings on behalf of President Joe Biden.

Earlier in the day, however, Biden responded to a question from CNN’s Jeremy Diamond about the impeachment of Trump saying “I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do; if they stand up.”

Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]