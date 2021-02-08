President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 12:o0 p.m. ET on Monday.

Topics that are likely to come up include a Covid-19 relief bill that Democratic-led Congress is likely to pass with a simple majority due to budget reconciliation procedure.

There has also been some distance between Psaki’s comments on schools opening amid the pandemic and the comments made by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, which is certain to be cleared up.

And of course, the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to start tomorrow, barring any further delays.

Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]