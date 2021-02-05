

President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Scheduled to join Ms. Psaki during what will be her 11th press conference so far during the Biden Administration is Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein.

Bernstein has been making the public case for urgent economic relief for businesses negatively affected by stay-at-home guidelines designed to abate the spread of the deadly Covid-19 contagion. The US economy has largely cratered since the pandemic hit the United States nearly a year ago.

Bernstein was challenged recently by PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff over the $1.9 trillion Covid Relief bill that the Biden Administration is looking likely to pass. “Does the government need to spend as much money as the administration is proposing to boost the economy?” Woodruff asked.

Citing a recent CBO report that showed strong GDP growth of about 4 percent for the second half of 2021, Bernstein claimed that “for far too many families, both throughout this crisis and even before this crisis, GDP growth has been a spectator sport.”

“They have fallen behind even as the economy has expanded. This is often discussed under the rubric of economic inequality or racial injustice. And it’s one of the huge motivating factors for President Biden and Vice President Harris when they campaigned.”

