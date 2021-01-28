President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. This will mark Psaki’s seventh briefing as press secretary since President Joe Biden was officially sworn in on Jan. 20.

Wednesday’s briefing threw off little news as Psaki’s non-combative style, combined with Peter Doocy’s absence from the briefing room, doused any potential fireworks we’ve grown accustomed to during the last administration. Psaki chose not to comment on the most controversial topic in political media circles brought up on Thursday—the past social media posts by recently elected and QAnon supporting Rep. Marjorie Greene Taylor.

Wednesday’s briefing focused on the Biden Administration’s focus on the Climate Crisis and featured former Secretary of State John Kerry, who is Climate Czar in the current administration. No specific agenda items have been listed for this press briefing thus far on the White House website.

Watch live above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]