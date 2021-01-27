President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 12:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. This will be Psaki’s sixth briefing as press secretary since President Joe Biden was officially sworn in on Jan. 20.

On the docket in the briefing room? Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy will present their agenda and plans for action to deal with the climate crisis, which was one of the four crises that Biden identified as a priority before taking office.

Watch live above, via the White House.

