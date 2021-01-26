President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. This will be Psaki’s fifth briefing as press secretary since President Joe Biden was officially sworn in on Jan. 20.

It is not unfair to say that the Press Briefings under the Biden administration have been both qualitatively and quantitatively different from the past year under former President Donald Trump. Not only have we seen a return to a regular and daily schedule, but there is no longer an inimical tone between Press Secretary and the assembled reporters. The shift in tone is undoubtedly a result of various factors, though depending on one’s political beliefs, some are more obvious than others.

Psaki has been called on to explain the spate of Executive Orders that President Biden has signed in his first week and also explain his position on the forthcoming impeachment trial of his predecessor. Psaki has successfully demurred on the latter topic, but given news of Biden’s tacit support of impeachment in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Monday night, it is sure to come up again.

Watch live above, via the White House.

