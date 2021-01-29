President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. This will mark Psaki’s eighth briefing as press secretary since President Joe Biden was officially sworn in on Jan. 20.

Thursday’s briefing continued the trend of increasingly sonorific questions and answers, which many Americans likely see as a lovely respite from the bitter, confrontational, and yes, entertaining ritual that marked much of the Trump administration.

On Thursday Psaki was challenged to opine on the White House position in the curious meme stock trend related to the Robinhood app and GameStop stocks, which she wisely declined to weigh in on.

