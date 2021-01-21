President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to deliver her daily press briefing at 4:00 pm ET on Thursday.

This will be Psaki’s second briefing as press secretary, and she is expected to speak alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The briefing comes after Biden signed new executive orders detailing his response to the coronavirus pandemic, including a 100 day mask order.

“I’m asking every American to mask up for the next 100 days. Yesterday, I signed an executive action that requires masks and social distancing on federal property,” he said. “Today, we’ll be signing an additional executive action to extend masking requirements on interstate travel, like on trains, planes and buses.”

Psaki started out her first briefing on Wednesday — Biden’s Inauguration Day — stressing “the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room.”

