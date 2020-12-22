President-Elect Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday in order to go over the country’s issues ahead of Christmas and New Years festivities. The speech is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Biden is speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, where he is expected to speak about how the coronavirus pandemic will be a source of complications for the holidays. The president-elect received Pfizer’s vaccine against the virus yesterday, but he is likely to use his speech to urge the country to take precautions and avoid unnecessary health risks while cases are still on the rise.

Biden might also take the opportunity to speak about his plans for the nation’s health and economic recovery once he takes office in another month. Congress has passed a $900 billion stimulus package to counteract the pandemic’s economic impact, though Biden has said that he would pursue further relief once he’s sworn in.

