Projected President-Elect Joe Biden is set to hold a press conference on his economic team appointees and nominees on Tuesday.

In a statement on the press conference, the Biden campaign said, “We need to deliver immediate relief for the American people and build our economy back better than ever. Tune in as President-elect Biden introduces key members of his economic team for the first time.”

Watch live above via Joe Biden.

