President Joe Biden is set to address the nation again on Afghanistan.

According to reports Tuesday, the president has decided to stand by his August 31st deadline for withdrawing troops, even though there have been serious concerns — given how the deadline is just a week away — the United States will not be able to evacuate everyone by then.

One factor in the decision-making is that a Taliban spokesman described the August 31st deadline as a “red line” for them.

The U.S. has continued to evacuate thousands of people over the past few days. As of Tuesday morning, the White House said roughly 58,7000 people have been evacuated since August 14th, and that in the last 24 hours 21,600 people were evacuated.

Some Democrats have publicly called on the Biden administration to extend the deadline beyond August 31st, and some have been openly critical of how they’ve handled the withdrawal and evacuations.

