WATCH LIVE: President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces His Health, Coronavirus Response Team

President-Elect Joe Biden is holding an event today to introduce the officials he has chosen to help him address the coronavirus pandemic and other issues of national health.

Biden is expected to officially nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the Health and Human Services Department. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, will also be nominated to be the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirdly, Biden plans to nominate Dr. Vivek Murthy back to his position in the Obama administration and re-appoint him for Surgeon General.

The event will also allow Biden to elaborate on the roles Anthony Fauci, Jeff Zients, Marcella Nunez-Smith, and Natalie Quillian will serve under his administration.

This team of world-class medical experts and public servants will be ready on day one to implement a full government response to this crisis. Together, we’ll overcome our toughest challenges and make health care a right for all Americans. https://t.co/XscULxoipZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 7, 2020

Biden’s event is happening opposite to President Donald Trump’s own health care event at the White House. The event is supposed to center around the Trump administration’s efforts to fast track the development and authorization of a viable Covid vaccine through Operation Warp Speed. Trump is expected to sign an order prioritizing Americans to receive the vaccine, though it will be overshadowed somewhat by the fact that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel were both invited to the summit, but declined to attend.

Watch above, via Joe Biden’s YouTube channel.

