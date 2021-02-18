WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Delivers Thursday Briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to deliver her daily briefing at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Psaki clarified President Joe Biden and his administration’s approach to re-opening schools following an interview between Savannah Guthrie and Vice President Kamala Harris, during which Harris said teachers should be prioritized regarding vaccination.

“Neither the president nor the vice president believe that it is a requirement,” Psaki said. “The CDC guidelines included a range of mitigation steps including vaccinations as recommendations, but the mitigation steps also included steps like social distancing, the need for smaller class sizes, the need for sanitation. So this is one of several steps recommended in the CDC guidelines.”

On Wednesday, Psaki also relayed Biden’s condolences following the passing of conservative radio titan Rush Limbaugh.

