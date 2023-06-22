Whistleblowers Reveal Alleged Text of Hunter Biden Demanding Cash From Chinese Business Partner, Warned of Consequences From ‘My Father’

IRS whistleblowers revealed to the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday an alleged text message where Hunter Biden demanded payment from a Chinese business partner by invoking his father’s name, according to a House Republican.

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) announced at a press conference that the two IRS employees who worked on the Biden probe since November 2018 claimed the agency initially recommend felony charges against the president’s son. Moreover, the whistleblowers claim the Department of Justice “intervened” and “overstepped” to delay the probe.

Smith revealed an encrypted text message that showed the younger Biden threatening a foreign national, Henry Zhao, for payment by invoking President Joe Biden’s name. The whistleblowers told committee members that DOJ officials delayed authenticating the information in a text message, which was sent over WhatsApp.

Their warnings fell on deaf ears. In August 2020, a search warrant uncovered a text between Hunter and Henry Zhao, an executive at a Chinese company that paid Hunter $100,000. The text mentioned Joe Biden repeatedly. Investigators were not allowed to verify the information. pic.twitter.com/wpqmrkppz1 — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) June 22, 2023

“I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter Biden reportedly wrote in a July 30, 2017 message to Zhao. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand and now means tonight.”

“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman,” Biden added. “I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Earlier this week, the DOJ announced that Hunter Biden reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors over three federal charges regarding his failure to pay $1 million in taxes and one gun felony. If he complies with the terms of the deal, Hunter will likely avoid serving time in prison.

The whistleblowers also informed Smith that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by former Donald Trump, attempted to charge Hunter Biden with felonies on different separate occasions but was denied by the DOJ.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

