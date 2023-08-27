‘White Supremacy Has No Place In America’: Biden Offers Prayers For Victims In Racially Motivated Jacksonville Shooting

President Joe Biden offered prayers for the victims of the Jacksonville shooting over the weekend and vowed to “continue searching for answers” regarding the shooter’s motivations.

On Saturday a White man killed three Black customers at a Dollar General Store in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend in a racially motivated attack, according to law enforcement. The suspect used a high-powered rifle decorated with swatiskas and a handgun.

Moreover, the suspect is believed to have acted alone and wrote manifestos detailing his hatred for Black people. Biden noted on Sunday that “White supremacy has no place in America” while addressing the violent event.

“Even as we continue searching for answers, we must say clearly and forcefully that White supremacy has no place in America,” Biden said in a statement.“We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin.

“Hate must have no safe harbor. Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent,” he added. “Jill and I are praying for the victims and their families, and we grieve with the people of Jacksonville.”

The shooter wore a tactical vest before killing two men and a woman.

