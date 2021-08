Cable News Ratings Monday, August 30: Fox News Takes Top Spot as Networks Cover End of 20-Year War in Afghanistan

Fox News scored monster ratings for breaking news coverage on Monday, with three shows — Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Five — drawing the most viewers in all of television.

The day featured a series of briefings from Biden administration officials marking the last U.S. forces being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Tucker Carlson placed first in all of television, with 4.31 million total viewers. The Five came second, with 4.13 million, and Sean Hannity came third with 3.84 million.

In prime time, while MSNBC bested CNN in total viewers, CNN came out ahead in the demo. Fox News beat both MSNBC and CNN in total viewers and the demo, however, by a lot.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1016 NEW DAY:

423 MORNING JOE:

820 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

20 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1435 NEW DAY:

570 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

124 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1802 NEW DAY:

767 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1956 CNN NEWSROOM:

869 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

967 NATIONAL REPORT:

204 JAG:

94 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2170 CNN NEWSROOM:

1000 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

857 — JAG:

153 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2056 AT THIS HOUR:

1053 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

187 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2037 AT THIS HOUR:

1086 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

879 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

203 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

245 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1835 CNN NEWSROOM:

1075 MTP DAILY:

849 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

313 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1988 CNN NEWSROOM:

1174 KATY TUR REPORTS:

867 AMERICAN AGENDA:

223 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

424 3p STORY, THE:

1913 CNN NEWSROOM:

1097 — — BLUE BLOODS:

252 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2263 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1181 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1242 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

321 BLUE BLOODS:

277 5p FIVE, THE:

4130 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1145 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1475 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

370 BLUE BLOODS:

344 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2855 SITUATION ROOM:

1011 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1358 SPICER & CO:

391 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

167 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2783 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1109 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

1394 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

427 DONLON REPORT, THE:

58 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4312 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1199 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1452 STINCHFIELD:

297 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23 9p HANNITY:

3841 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

1155 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2763 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

240 NEWSNATION PRIME:

38 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3193 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1067 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1750 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

206 BANFIELD:

27 11p GUTFELD!:

2159 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

657 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1098 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

145 DONLON REPORT, THE:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

160 NEW DAY:

97 MORNING JOE:

99 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

7 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

238 NEW DAY:

111 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

22 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

334 NEW DAY:

175 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

338 CNN NEWSROOM:

215 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

123 NATIONAL REPORT:

36 JAG:

14 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

346 CNN NEWSROOM:

229 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

97 — JAG:

14 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

323 AT THIS HOUR:

235 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 12p OUTNUMBERED:

384 AT THIS HOUR:

253 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

86 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

39 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

51 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

387 CNN NEWSROOM:

252 MTP DAILY:

95 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

64 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

412 CNN NEWSROOM:

241 KATY TUR REPORTS:

102 AMERICAN AGENDA:

40 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

73 3p STORY, THE:

363 CNN NEWSROOM:

231 — — BLUE BLOODS:

38 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

416 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

253 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

106 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

39 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

667 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

239 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

135 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

44 BLUE BLOODS:

41 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

505 SITUATION ROOM:

226 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

118 SPICER & CO:

43 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

494 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

226 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

125 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

62 DONLON REPORT, THE:

11 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

778 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

268 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

170 STINCHFIELD:

44 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 9p HANNITY:

667 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

266 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

367 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

47 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

569 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

282 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

218 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

42 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

416 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

189 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

131 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 DONLON REPORT, THE:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.19 million

MSNBC: 1.08 million

CNN: 907,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 395,000

CNN: 206,000

MSNBC: 122,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 3.78 million

MSNBC: 1.98 million

CNN: 1.14 million

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 672,000

CNN: 272,000

MSNBC: 252,000

