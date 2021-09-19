BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Wyoming Are ‘Consistent With the Description’ of Gabby Petito, FBI Confirms

Breaking news: the FBI Denver office has confirmed that the body found in Wyoming is “consistent with the description” of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who was reported missing on September 11.

Charles Jones, Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI Denver office, read a statement to the press, “extend[ing] sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family.”

“As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends,” said Jones. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect the privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Jones continued, mentioning the search that the FBI, National Park Service, Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson Police Department had been conducing in the camping area where Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were known to have been.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito,” said Jones. “Full forensic identification has not been concluded to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified. Cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.”

Jones thanked the public for their “continued support and patience” as the investigation continued, and the “remarkable” effort to send in tips:

We continue to ask anyone who used the Spread Creek Camp area from August 17 to August 30, anyone who may have had contact with Gabby or her boyfriend, or seen their vehicle in that area, please share any new information with the FBI at tips.fbi.gov. Or 1-800-CALL-FBI. And finally the Denver field office is 303-629-7171. Videos and photos can also be uploaded at fbi.gov/photos.

UPDATE 6:40 pm ET: The North Port Police Department, which has been searching for Laundrie, posted a tweet that they were “saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased.”

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, posted a photo of her on his Twitter account along with a broken heart emoji and the message, “she touched the world.”

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

