Among the alleged participants in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol was the brother of a Secret Service agent, and he’s now facing serious federal charges, including assaulting a Capitol Police officer.

Scott Fairland has been charged with five crimes, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, carrying a dangerous weapon, knowingly entering restricted buildings or grounds, certain acts during civil disorder, and assaulting a federal police officer.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz told Pamela Brown, the new weekend CNN Newsroom anchor, that Fairland had been seen on video “pushing and shoving and hitting” a Capitol Police officer, and the FBI has the video now.

Fairland’s brother, Secret Service agent Preston Fairland, once led former First Lady Michelle Obama’s detail and was mentioned briefly in her memoir, Becoming. Fairland’s attorney issued a statement that Preston Fairland knew nothing about his brother’s plans for January 6 and did not even know he was traveling to Washington that day.

The Fairlands’ father was a police officer who died in a motorcycle accident. Michelle Obama attended the memorial service.

“Very disturbing,” Brown reacted to Prokupecz’s report.

