‘Donald’s an Idiot’: Michael Cohen Says Trump Is Making a Big Mistake By Not Paying Alleged Co-Conspirators’ Legal Fees 

Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Donald Trump and convicted felon, said the former president is hurting himself by not paying the legal fees of certain alleged co-conspirators in one of the criminal cases against him.

Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County, Georgia last week for their efforts at trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Former Trump attorneys Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani were also indicted after they were extensively involved in the post-election scheme to try to keep the former president in power.

Last week, Ellis expressed dismay at the fact that Trump will not cover her legal bills.

On Monday’s edition of The Source, Host Kaitlan Collins pointed to a social media post in which Ellis asked, “So why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?”

“What do you make of the fact that there are some people whose legal bills he covers, and other people like Jenna Ellis, who are upset that their bills aren’t being covered?” Collins asked.

Cohen responded:

There’s never a reason for Donald that you can actually isolate and say, why is he paying, well, you know, for Don Jr., right? Or Kimberly gargoyle [sic] But we don’t know as to why not for Jenna Ellis. Why not for Rudy Giuliani? Donald’s an idiot. Let me just be very clear when it comes to paying money, he is truly an idiot. He has not learned yet that the last person you want– three people that you don’t want to throw under the bus like that: your lawyer, your doctor, and your mechanic. Because, one way or the other, you’re gonna go down the hill and there’ll be no brakes.

Presumably, Cohen was referring to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Later in the interview, Cohen concluded, “But at the end of the day, when your life is basically hanging on the line, once again, you just don’t really want to throw another lawyer under the bus.”

Watch above via CNN.

