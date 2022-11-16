GOP Candidate Who Lost Primary to His Mom Is Accused of Rape – Says Alleged Attack Was a Just a ‘Hug’

A Republican former state House candidate in South Dakota who lost a primary election to his mother has been charged with second-degree rape.

Bud Marty May, 37, was arrested on Sunday after a woman alleged he sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of a bar in the city of Kyle on Nov. 13.

KOTA reported:

The alleged victim said May decided to force himself on the victim in a bathroom stall at a bar and says May said to her at the bar: “I am 6′8″, white, it is all consensual.” According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.” His bond was set today at $7,500 with a no-contact order regarding the victim. His preliminary hearing is set for November 30 at 11:30 a.m.

May launched an unsuccessful bid to represent the Republican Party last Tuesday in South Dakota’s 27th House district. He was defeated by his mother and incumbent state Rep. Liz May (R), the Rapid City Journal reported.

The Journal further reported Bud Marty May has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement officers in recent months:

The details of May’s possible rape case are unclear at this time. He appeared in Pennington County Court on Monday morning via video conference from the jail before Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison for two misdemeanor charges of driving without valid insurance and with expired plates in September. Morrison set a dispositional conference for 1 p.m. Dec. 8 for May to meet with prosecutors and present proof of registration and insurance.

If May is convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com