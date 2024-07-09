Jasmine Crockett Talks Over Jim Jordan to Remind Him a Jury Found Trump Guilty on 34 Felony Counts: ‘I Can Keep Going’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) used some of her time in a committee hearing to highlight former President Donald Trump’s 34 felony convictions.

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government convened on Tuesday to discuss the New York criminal prosecution of Trump, who was found guilty on all charges in May. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Trump falsified business records to conceal hush money payments that were meant to cover up extramarital affairs ahead of the 2016 presidential election. A jury agreed.

After the verdict, committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) took the unusual step of investigating the state-level prosecution.

During the hearing, Crockett asked a witness rudimentary questions about government to establish that Congress does not have oversight of state judicial proceedings. Toward the end of her time, Crockett noted Trump’s guilty verdicts are matters an appellate court will decide. After her time expired, she continued to speak:

CROCKETT: In this case, they found him guilty not once, not twice, not three times, not four, not five, not six – I could keep going on – but 34 counts were given. So, the opinions of these people who are not juries is not what we do in this country. In this country, we have a system in which jurors decide who was found guilty. And if you have a problem with that, you go to the appellate court– JORDAN: The time of the Gentlelady– CROCKETT: –which the last time I checked, he was raising money– JORDAN: The time of the Gentlelady has expired. CROCKETT: –so that he could go to the appellate court and appeal this decision and they will have the final say so. Thank you so much. JORDAN: Yes, they will.

Trump’s sentencing in the case was scheduled for July 11, but Judge Juan Merchan postponed it after Trump’s lawyers argued the conviction should be thrown out after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Trump v. U.S. The court ruled that former presidents have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for all “official acts,” but not “unofficial acts.” However, the court did not delineate where the divide is between the two.

The former president is also under indictment in three other jurisdictions.