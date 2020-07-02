On The Five, panelist Jesse Watters warned that news of the arrest of longtime Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell should have anyone “involved in any way with something illegal” with the pair “worried.” But while Maxwell and Epstein were notably friends with numerous politicians, socialites, and businessmen, including former President Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Watters mentioned the former numerous times during his discussion. but omitted the latter’s name completely.

Maxwell’s arrest by the FBI in Branford, New Hampshire on Thursday sent shockwaves through the media, as she had reportedly been in hiding for months. Epstein was convicted of soliciting a prostitute and sex with underage girl in 2008 and arrested again last summer and charged with sex trafficking before his shocking suicide while in federal custody launched an investigation into the prison guards as well as a thousand conspiracy theories. Federal authorities announced that Maxwell was also investigation last December, as has long been suspected of having helped Epstein procure underage women for the financier.

Addressing the bombshell news, co-panelist Geraldo Rivera singled out the purported threat to Clinton from Maxwell’s arrest.

“It is fascinating to me she chose to stay in the United States, knowing that this investigation was coming down,” Rivera said. “Jesse, do you think former President Clinton should worry about his reputation as this case unfolds?”

“I would worry,” Watters said, before citing an anonymously sourced claim alleging infidelity on Clinton’s part with Maxwell. “That was the primary reason he was hanging out on Epstein’s jet to begin with. He just never liked Epstein but liked Ghislaine Maxwell. She was at the Chelsea Clinton wedding.”

“We don’t know that for sure, but that has been reported,” Watters added about speculation of a Clinton-Maxwell affair. “If you are Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, a socialite, millionaire, celebrity, and you were involved in any way with something illegal and that sick little matrix between Maxwell and Epstein, I would be worried.”

Despite the numerous pictures of Epstein, Maxwell, and Trump cavorting together at parties seen on social media on Thursday, Watters did not see fit to mention the president’s past friendship with them.

How scared do you think Trump should be of today’s news that Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested, in connection with Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring? pic.twitter.com/Z78Nws87ax — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) July 2, 2020

“Because if you are Maxwell, you will sing to reduce your sentence,” Watters continued. “She will not reduce it all the way because from the reporting, she was the coordinator of the sex trafficking ring. She operated the money situation. She did the recruiting. She was the one doing the grooming, the bookings. She was the one arranging the flights. As you mentioned, she was allegedly participating in the acts along with that Epstein and underage girls. And it wasn’t just within that time span in the 90s that they indicted her for her. She was deep with Jeffrey until the late 2000s, so there will be more indictments. Just remember the feds seized so much evidence when they raided his home in the Upper East Side, in the island, at the ranch in New Mexico and in palm beach. He had the entire property and all of the property wired tight. He had surveillance footage everywhere. He had pictures.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]