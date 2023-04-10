Louisville Mayor, a Survivor of a Workplace Shooting, Reveals He Lost Friend in Bank Shooting and Details Second Nearby Tragedy

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) revealed there was a second act of gun violence only a few blocks away from Monday’s bank shooting in the Kentucky city, which left four dead and multiple others wounded.

The gunman was killed by police after taking four lives. The shooter has since been identified and so have the victims. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) revealed on Monday that he lost a close friend in the shooting and another was wounded.

At an afternoon press conference, Greenberg revealed the governor’s friend was also a close friend of his. The victim’s name was Tommy Elliott.

“One of [the victims] was Tommy Elliott, a very good friend of mine and of the governor’s,” Greenberg told reporters.

It should be noted that Greenberg himself is a survivor of a workplace shooting. Last year, a gunman entered one of Greenberg’s campaign offices and fired off multiple rounds, one of which reportedly went through Greenberg’s sweater.

To make matters worse, Greenberg revealed that beyond his own instance of gun violence and losing a friend in Monday’s shooting, there was also another shooting only blocks away from the bank shooting. A man was killed in that shooting and another woman was shot, according to the mayor.

“Let’s be clear about what this was,” said Greenberg. “This was an evil act of targeted violence and to add to that tragedy, a few blocks away, shortly after this happened, another man lost his life and a woman was shot in a completely different act of targeted violence.”

The two incidents do not appear to be related, Greenberg added, but they still “both took lives. They both leave people scarred, grieving, and angry. I share all of those feelings myself right now.”

