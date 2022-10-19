MAGA Candidate Arrested for Masturbating While Parked Near a Preschool: ‘I F*cked Up’

Randy Gene Kaufman was arrested for allegedly living up to his first name while in his Ford F150, as police claim they caught him tugging his tallywhacker in a parking lot.

He is a Republican candidate for the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, a Maricopa County police officer in Surprise, Arizona noticed the pickup stationed just inside a Rio Salado College parking lot on Oct. 4 at 4:29 p.m. The patrolling officer stated the vehicle was taking up three parking spots and featured a shade inside the windshield.

The officer said the truck was still parked 10 minutes later with the engine running and decided to investigate.

“I immediately became alarmed as I saw [Kaufman] had his pants down mid-thigh and was exposed showing his fully erect nude penis. [Kaufman] was manipulating his genitals in a masturbatory manner,” the officer wrote. “[Kaufman] was engrossed in his activity and did not see me at the passenger side door. I was further alarmed as I saw a subject on a bicycle pedaling east approximately 8 feet by [Kaufman’s] driver’s side.”

The officer asked Kaufman if he had been masturbating. The suspect allegedly replied in the affirmative and explained he was “really stressed out.” The officer also noted to Kaufman the close proximity of a preschool and asked him about it:

OFFICER: I saw you had your phone out while you were doing what you were. What was going on with the phone? KAUFMAN: I was watching porn. OFFICER: What kind of porn were you watching? KAUFMAN: Interracial porn. OFFICER: When you look around here what do you see? KAUFMAN: The child center but I didn’t notice it until you came up and I got out of my truck. Are you going to put that in a report? OFFICER: Don’t you see how alarming that is? That there are children nearby, people passing on bikes and In cars where they can look and see what you are doing? KAUFMAN: I fucked up.

Based on what seems to be his Facebook page, Kaufman appears to be an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

“Nothing is more important than standing against the Godless/ progressive/ left-wing/ socialist/ marxist/ communist/ Democrat Party Movement to destroy America,” declares one post. Elsewhere, Kaufman slammed “baby killing leftists.”

As Kaufman explained to the officer, he had “a lot of things going on.”

