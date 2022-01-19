NYPD Searching for Woman Who Allegedly Spat on Jewish Kids: ‘Hitler Should Have Killed You All’

Police in New York City are searching for a woman they allege harassed and spit on three young Jewish children in broad daylight last week.

On Wednesday, the NYPD News Twitter account reported that a woman is wanted for assaulting children who were playing in Brooklyn.

Police said that at around noon last Friday, the children were playing. That is when the woman allegedly accosted them. Police say she “spat on” the kids and also made “anti-Jewish statements.” One of the children was an eight-year-old boy.

The incident was caught on video, though the children were blurred out to protect their identities.

Here is a closer look at the suspect. Again, if you have any information, DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ixnpEiqNMm — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 19, 2022

The department did not expound upon what was said, but the New York Post reported the suspect had stated that all three children should have died in the Holocaust:

A woman spewed anti-Semitic threats at three kids — telling them “Hitler should have killed you all” — before spitting on an 8-year-old boy in Brooklyn, cops said. The hateful suspect stormed up to the boy and along with two other kids — all of whom are Jewish — on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park around 12:30 p.m. Friday and snarled, “Hitler should have killed you all. I’ll kill you and know where you live,” cops said.

Police are asking anyone who might know the woman to message the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account or to call 1-800-577-TIPS. Officers say the suspect in the case is in her twenties and is estimated to be 5 foot 3 and weighs roughly 140 pounds

