Trump-Appointed Judge Tells Proud Boy During Sentencing That He ‘Broke Our Tradition Of Peacefully Transferring Power’

A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump sentenced Joe Biggs to 17 years in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of seditious conspiracy. A member of the far-right Proud Boys, Biggs received the second-longest sentence in connection with the 2021 Capitol riot, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s not my job to label you a terrorist and my sentence today won’t do that, no matter what it is,” Judge Timothy Kelly told Biggs before handing down the sentence.

He added:

What happened on Jan. 6 harmed an important American custom that helps support the rule of law and the Constitution,” he said. “That day broke our tradition of peacefully transferring power which is among the most precious things that we had as Americans. Notice I said had. We don’t have it anymore.

Kelly was appointed to the federal bench in 2015 by Trump, who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him. Several Proud Boys and other Trump supporters tried to violently overturn the election results after Trump urged them in a speech in Washington, D.C. to march to the Capitol.

Biggs was tried along with Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, and Enrique Tarrio, all of whom were also found guilty of seditious conspiracy. Nordean and Tarrio are awaiting sentencing.

Rehl was also sentenced on Thursday, receiving 15 years in prison.

A fifth defendant in the case, Dominic Pezzola, was acquitted of seditious conspiracy but was found not guilty of other felonies. Pezzola is also waiting to be sentenced.

