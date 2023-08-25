Trump Shares North Korea-Esque Article Marveling At His ‘Truly Impressive’ Physique: ‘The Winning Is Absolutely Not Stopping’

Former President Donald Trump shared an article from a conservative website touting his supposedly “impressive” physique after he self-reported his height and weight while being booked at Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

Trump was arrested after being indicted on 13 counts related to his efforts at trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The former president was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken. He also told authorities that he is 6’3″ and 215 pounds.

Reactions to the claim ranged from extreme skepticism to outright mockery, except for at least one conservative publication.

Shortly after Trump was booked, the far-right DC Enquirer published an article that began:

On Thursday, leading 2024 Republican presidential contender and 45th President Donald J. Trump blew up the internet after the Fulton County jail reported his book in height and weight at 6’3″, 215 pounds — truly impressive stats from a truly impressive man of the people.

The article went on to say the charges against Trump are evidence of a “corrupt and lawless system of justice.”

It added:

As many pointed out, Donald J. Trump has roughly the same reported height and weight as Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. ABC News notes that Trump’s height and weight were self-reported to speed up the booking process. If true, Trump has achieved something truly impressive – — the winning is absolutely not stopping.

“Trump’s physical abilities are nothing to scoff at,” it continued, before discussing his golf handicap. “These numbers are truly impressive and make arguing against Trump’s golf acumen almost impossible.”

The article reads like a North Korean ChatGPT churning out effusive praise for the Dear Leader.

Not surprisingly, Trump shared it on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

