Trump Spokeswoman Declares, ‘The Mugshot Was Probably One Of the Best Things That Ever Happened To Him’

Alina Habba, a spokesperson for Donald Trump, deemed the mugshot of the former president “one of the best things” to happen to him.

Trump was booked at Fulton County Jail on Thursday, where he was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken. He is under indictment in Georgia on 13 counts related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state, which he lost. The former president is out on $200,000 bond.

Predictably, the Republican frontrunner has spent the last 24 hours fundraising off the image, which has become a sort of right-wing version of the famous Che Guevara image.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of The Balance on Newsmax, Habba criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over the photo before nonetheless claiming it will benefit Trump, who has now been indicted four times since April. However, only the most recent one yielded a mugshot of the former president.

“Why did this jurisdiction need a mugshot?” host Eric Bolling asked Habba.

“They didn’t,” she replied. “They didn’t need the mugshot. It was, I guess to her, probably a trophy. But thank you, because now the trophy actually became ours. She wanted to get it done. We obviously had told her that no other jurisdiction required it. He is the single most famous man on the planet.”

Habba called the mugshot a “power play” on the district attorney’s part before characterizing Trump’s efforts to overturn the election as “protecting the Constitution.”

“The American people aren’t stupid,” she continued. “The mugshot was probably one of the best things that ever happened to him probably at this point. So, thank you, Fani.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com