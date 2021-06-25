CNN political commentator Van Jones called the sentencing of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd “very disappointing” and a “punch in the gut” after it was delivered by a judge in Minneapolis Friday afternoon.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck last year, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison on Friday.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig was first to react to the sentencing. “I think this is light,” he said. “I think the judge should’ve sentenced him more.”

Van Jones, a former Obama energy adviser and criminal justice reform advocate who worked with the Trump administration on police reform, concurred.

“Very disappointing. Fifteen years. I know people doing 15 years for nothing. For victimless crimes of drug possession,” he said, referring to the minimum sentence Chauvin could serve if he receives parole.

Jones argued that Chauvin deserved the maximum sentence.

“What this man did, it should’ve been the maximum of the maximum. This is disappointing. I don’t think it’s going to cause outrage. But it’s a punch in the gut,” Jones continued. “This guy’s life was worth more than 15 years — it was. And what that officer did is worth more than 15 years. And law enforcement across the country should look at something like this and say, look, you can’t do this type of stuff, you’re never going to come back home.”

Honig noted that there remain two federal indictments pending against Chauvin which could add to his prison sentence.

“The feds can come in and do more and they should do more because this is not justice,” Jones said.

Watch above, via CNN.

