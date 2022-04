Friday’s cable news ratings saw CNN’s total viewership dip well below the competition.

During the day time hours on Friday, Fox News averaged 1.63 million total viewers and MSNBC brought in an average of 786,000 viewers. CNN, meanwhile, brought in only 584,000 total viewers on average.

Prime time saw an even wider discrepancy. Fox News averaged 2.37 million total viewers across prime time, while MSNBC averaged 1.09 million prime time viewers across its programming.

CNN, however, averaged 649,000 prime time viewers.

In the demo, CNN fared better, beating out MSNBC to land second in cable news. During the day, CNN averaged 135,000 viewers, besting MSNBC’s 86,000 but placing second to Fox’s 252,000.

During prime time, CNN drew 139,000 viewers in the demo, edging out MSNBC’s 116,000 viewers but again placing second to Fox’s 367,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1053 NEW DAY:

305 MORNING JOE:

818 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

16 ELEMENTARY:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1420 NEW DAY:

407 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

92 MORNING IN AMERICA:

24 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1620 NEW DAY:

541 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1718 CNN NEWSROOM:

653 MORNING JOE:

950 NATIONAL REPORT:

152 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1630 CNN NEWSROOM:

732 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

562 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

68 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1631 AT THIS HOUR:

672 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

564 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

106 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1847 INSIDE POLITICS:

765 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

708 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

159 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

159 1p — CNN NEWSROOM:

829 — — BLUE BLOODS:

130 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1261 CNN NEWSROOM:

711 KATY TUR REPORTS:

606 AMERICAN AGENDA:

164 BLUE BLOODS:

226 3p STORY, THE:

1333 CNN NEWSROOM:

680 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

680 — BLUE BLOODS:

234 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1394 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

604 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

991 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

227 BLUE BLOODS:

268 5p FIVE, THE:

2973 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

653 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

204 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

126 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2080 SITUATION ROOM:

644 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1050 SPICER & CO:

244 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

69 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2511 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

696 REIDOUT:

982 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

296 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

51 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2792 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

755 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1138 STINCHFIELD:

233 NEWSNATION PRIME:

68 9p HANNITY:

2430 CNN TONIGHT:

629 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1165 PRIME NEWS:

91 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

70 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1895 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

565 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

977 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

111 BANFIELD:

47 11p GUTFELD!:

1728 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

434 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

758 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

87 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

38

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

197 NEW DAY:

82 MORNING JOE:

98 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

8 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

253 NEW DAY:

100 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

255 NEW DAY:

127 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

187 MORNING JOE:

113 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

261 CNN NEWSROOM:

165 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

68 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

245 AT THIS HOUR:

141 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

77 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 12p OUTNUMBERED:

275 INSIDE POLITICS:

196 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

96 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 1p — CNN NEWSROOM:

195 — — BLUE BLOODS:

27 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

189 CNN NEWSROOM:

151 KATY TUR REPORTS:

52 AMERICAN AGENDA:

39 BLUE BLOODS:

59 3p STORY, THE:

199 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

60 — BLUE BLOODS:

49 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

218 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

133 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

98 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

29 BLUE BLOODS:

42 5p FIVE, THE:

436 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

168 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

31 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

18 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

329 SITUATION ROOM:

170 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

95 SPICER & CO:

42 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

327 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

165 REIDOUT:

108 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

477 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

166 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

120 STINCHFIELD:

19 NEWSNATION PRIME:

16 9p HANNITY:

365 CNN TONIGHT:

134 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

135 PRIME NEWS:

9 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

12 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

260 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

116 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

94 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

10 BANFIELD:

12 11p GUTFELD!:

245 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

80 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

78 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

2 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

15

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 584,000

Fox: 1.63 million

MSNBC: 786,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 135,000

Fox News: 252,000

MSNBC: 86,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 649,000

Fox News: 2.37 million

MSNBC: 1.09 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 139,000

Fox News: 367,000

MSNBC: 116,000

