On Friday, cable news viewership overall dropped from the day before as former Senator Bob Dole’s funeral dominated almost three hours of coverage.

CNN’s total average viewers dropped to 494,000 from 533,000 the day before. Meanwhile, dominant Fox News dropped to 1.61 million average total viewers down from 1.85 million the day before.

MNSBC averaged 812,000 total viewers, down from 920,000 the day before.

In the early morning hours, Fox & Friends remained on top of the charts, outpacing its rivals three to one in the key 25-54 age demographic.

In the demo, Fox & Friends scored 265,000 viewers during its third hour, compared the CNN’s New Day, which only scored 81,000 in the same time slot. MSNBC’s Morning Joe scored 70,000 — which is an average of the three hours it airs.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1034 NEW DAY:

290 MORNING JOE:

843 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

7 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

28 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1477 NEW DAY:

403 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

75 MORNING IN AMERICA:

11 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1760 NEW DAY:

406 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1818 CNN NEWSROOM:

494 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

713 NATIONAL REPORT:

141 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1727 CNN NEWSROOM:

547 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

606 — JAG:

85 11a SR/BOB DOLE FUNERAL SRVCE:

1151 — CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

588 — JAG:

116 12p SR/BOB DOLE FUNERAL SRVCE:

1074 — ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

627 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

142 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

159 1p SR/BOB DOLE FUNERAL SRVCE:

1104 — MTP DAILY:

614 TROOPATHON 2021:

70 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

203 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1230 CNN NEWSROOM:

577 KATY TUR REPORTS:

588 AMERICAN AGENDA:

101 BLUE BLOODS:

210 3p STORY, THE:

1372 CNN NEWSROOM:

563 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

643 — BLUE BLOODS:

271 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1450 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

643 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1234 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

212 BLUE BLOODS:

361 5p FIVE, THE:

3108 SITUATION ROOM:

652 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

207 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

134 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2070 SITUATION ROOM:

533 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1145 SPICER & CO:

247 DONLON REPORT, THE:

46 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1799 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

581 REIDOUT:

1009 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

371 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2850 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

676 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1305 STINCHFIELD:

214 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

29 9p HANNITY:

2323 CNN TONIGHT:

523 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2066 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

116 NEWSNATION PRIME:

19 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2314 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

583 PAPER AND GLUE:

696 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

100 BANFIELD:

20 11p GUTFELD!:

1956 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

383 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

87 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

15

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

183 NEW DAY:

44 MORNING JOE:

70 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

253 NEW DAY:

74 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

0 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

265 NEW DAY:

81 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

310 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

72 NATIONAL REPORT:

25 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

277 CNN NEWSROOM:

136 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

42 — JAG:

6 11a SR/BOB DOLE FUNERAL SRVCE:

192 — CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

50 — JAG:

7 12p SR/BOB DOLE FUNERAL SRVCE:

167 — ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

41 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

31 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 1p SR/BOB DOLE FUNERAL SRVCE:

186 — MTP DAILY:

45 TROOPATHON 2021:

23 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

30 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

236 CNN NEWSROOM:

112 KATY TUR REPORTS:

58 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

17 3p STORY, THE:

224 CNN NEWSROOM:

87 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

66 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

227 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

103 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

116 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

41 5p FIVE, THE:

344 SITUATION ROOM:

133 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

32 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

24 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

286 SITUATION ROOM:

109 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

125 SPICER & CO:

37 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

272 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

104 REIDOUT:

111 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

34 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

381 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

135 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

114 STINCHFIELD:

22 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

2 9p HANNITY:

315 CNN TONIGHT:

86 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

251 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

15 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

316 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

94 PAPER AND GLUE:

66 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

323 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

69 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 494,000

Fox: 1.61 million

MSNBC: 812,00

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 94,000

Fox News: 253,000

MSNBC: 80,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 594,000

Fox News: 2.49 million

MSNBC: 1.24 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 105,000

Fox News: 338,000

MSNBC: 131,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

