Cable News Ratings Friday December 30: ‘The Five’ Wins in Total Viewers and the Demo

Fox News’s top-rated program, The Five, topped the cable news ratings on the Friday going into New Year’s Eve weekend.

The 5 p.m. panel show, with five guest hosts, brought in 2.64 million total viewers and 301,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic on Friday.

Special news coverage of the press conference on the Idaho murders arrest drove Your World With Neil Cavuto into second place, while Jesse Watters Prime Time came in third — both with guest hosts.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

670 CNN THIS MORNING:

305 MORNING JOE:

705 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

9 EARLY MORNING:

19 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1040 CNN THIS MORNING:

376 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

70 MORNING IN AMERICA:

35 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1338 CNN THIS MORNING:

465 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1379 CNN NEWSROOM:

616 MORNING JOE:

823 NATIONAL REPORT:

125 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1449 CNN NEWSROOM:

716 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

756 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

45 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1381 AT THIS HOUR:

697 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

782 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1545 AT THIS HOUR:

791 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

753 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

118 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

109 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1355 CNN NEWSROOM:

773 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

737 — NEWSNATION BREAKING:

109 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1301 CNN NEWSROOM:

765 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

762 AMERICAN AGENDA:

127 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

116 3p STORY, THE:

1547 CNN NEWSROOM:

857 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

784 — NEWSNATION BREAKING:

151 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2084 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1160 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1217 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

144 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

152 5p FIVE, THE:

2641 SITUATION ROOM:

910 — SPICER & CO:

156 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

87 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1967 SITUATION ROOM:

786 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1117 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

167 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

83 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1973 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

660 — ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

199 CUOMO:

103 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

1778 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

768 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

935 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

136 CUOMO:

186 9p HANNITY:

1429 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

591 — FBI: ABUSE OF POWER:

76 BANFIELD:

131 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1375 CNN TONIGHT:

547 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

719 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

97 BANFIELD:

100 11p GUTFELD!:

1440 CNN TONIGHT:

364 — ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

92 CUOMO:

101

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

65 CNN THIS MORNING:

57 MORNING JOE:

76 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 EARLY MORNING:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

122 CNN THIS MORNING:

68 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

177 CNN THIS MORNING:

126 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

156 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 MORNING JOE:

81 NATIONAL REPORT:

9 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

147 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

87 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

10 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

173 AT THIS HOUR:

124 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

80 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

174 AT THIS HOUR:

167 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

86 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

8 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

19 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

161 CNN NEWSROOM:

155 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

105 — NEWSNATION BREAKING:

32 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

167 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

101 AMERICAN AGENDA:

10 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

31 3p STORY, THE:

218 CNN NEWSROOM:

164 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

156 — NEWSNATION BREAKING:

24 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

296 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

222 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

128 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

13 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

21 5p FIVE, THE:

301 SITUATION ROOM:

185 — SPICER & CO:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

238 SITUATION ROOM:

155 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

114 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

213 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

114 — ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 CUOMO:

30 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

190 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

135 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

100 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

11 CUOMO:

40 9p HANNITY:

154 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

98 — FBI: ABUSE OF POWER:

3 BANFIELD:

25 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

149 CNN TONIGHT:

105 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

70 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

0 BANFIELD:

22 11p GUTFELD!:

192 CNN TONIGHT:

63 — ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

3 CUOMO:

26

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 610,000

Fox News: 1.4 million

MSNBC: 811,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 116,000

Fox News: 167,000

MSNBC: 91,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 635,000

Fox News: 1.53 million

MSNBC: 827,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 113,000

Fox News: 165,000

MSNBC: 85,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

