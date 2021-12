Fox News’ late-night program Gutfeld! continues to grow its audience, scoring a very solid 373,000 viewers Friday night in the key 25-54 age demographic.

The Greg Gutfeld-hosted show not only blew away its 11 p.m. time slot competition on MSNBC and CNN, it beat out every show on those networks in the demo.

CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight attracted 131,000 demo viewers at 11 p.m., while 11th Hour With Brian Williams only scored 126,000 viewers in the demo. Meanwhile, Rachel Maddow had the highest-rated show in the demo on MSNBC or CNN with 213,000 viewers.

Gutfeld’s 373,000 demo viewers put him very close behind Sean Hannity, who regularly has Fox News’ third-highest rated show. Hannity pulled in 380,000 viewers in the demo Friday.

The Five won the day with 461,000 demo viewers, while Tucker Carlson secured second place with 398,000 demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1001 NEW DAY:

320 MORNING JOE:

776 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

18 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1373 NEW DAY:

404 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

96 MORNING IN AMERICA:

21 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1607 NEW DAY:

455 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1730 CNN NEWSROOM:

485 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

787 NATIONAL REPORT:

158 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1713 CNN NEWSROOM:

600 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

590 — JAG:

81 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1685 AT THIS HOUR:

582 — — JAG:

104 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1846 INSIDE POLITICS:

632 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

801 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

170 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

143 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1644 CNN NEWSROOM:

620 MTP DAILY:

754 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

166 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1478 CNN NEWSROOM:

608 KATY TUR REPORTS:

779 AMERICAN AGENDA:

148 BLUE BLOODS:

212 3p STORY, THE:

1596 CNN NEWSROOM:

733 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

853 — BLUE BLOODS:

239 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1576 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

738 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1416 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

233 BLUE BLOODS:

265 5p FIVE, THE:

3276 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

692 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

208 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

111 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2316 SITUATION ROOM:

655 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1265 SPICER & CO:

239 DONLON REPORT, THE:

62 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1958 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

604 REIDOUT:

1275 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

265 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

31 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2907 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

822 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1339 STINCHFIELD:

144 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

39 9p HANNITY:

2681 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

600 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2118 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

89 NEWSNATION PRIME:

46 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2037 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

578 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1409 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

107 BANFIELD:

36 11p GUTFELD!:

1878 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

489 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1034 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

93 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

14

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

155 NEW DAY:

51 MORNING JOE:

93 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

205 NEW DAY:

71 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

208 NEW DAY:

89 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

222 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

81 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

235 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

58 — JAG:

10 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

314 AT THIS HOUR:

110 — — JAG:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

343 INSIDE POLITICS:

134 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

93 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

19 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

298 CNN NEWSROOM:

153 MTP DAILY:

85 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

31 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

301 CNN NEWSROOM:

161 KATY TUR REPORTS:

104 AMERICAN AGENDA:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

28 3p STORY, THE:

320 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

97 — BLUE BLOODS:

38 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

341 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

153 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

127 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

35 BLUE BLOODS:

32 5p FIVE, THE:

461 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

132 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

35 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

354 SITUATION ROOM:

123 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

121 SPICER & CO:

25 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

365 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

141 REIDOUT:

152 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

398 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

175 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

133 STINCHFIELD:

15 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

380 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

127 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

213 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

12 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

266 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

132 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

131 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

12 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

373 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

131 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

126 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

1 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 558,000

Fox: 1.74 million

MSNBC: 953,00

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 122,000

Fox News: 289,000

MSNBC: 103,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 667,000

Fox News: 2.54 million

MSNBC: 1.62 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 145,000

Fox News: 348,000

MSNBC: 159,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

