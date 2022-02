MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tied guest host Ali Velshi for the number one watched show on MSNBC on Friday in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Hayes pulled in 150,000 demo viewers, which was the exact same figure as The Rachel Maddow Show, which was being guest hosted by Velshi.

Joy Reid landed in third place on the network with 148,000 demo viewers.

Overall in prime time, MSNBC landed in second place, beating out CNN, but falling far behind Fox News. CNN edged out MSNBC for second place during day time programming, bumping the network down to third. Fox led day time programming in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1008 NEW DAY:

199 MORNING JOE:

813 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

4 ELEMENTARY:

22 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1416 NEW DAY:

333 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

93 MORNING IN AMERICA:

27 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1674 NEW DAY:

454 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1765 CNN NEWSROOM:

545 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

735 NATIONAL REPORT:

188 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1756 CNN NEWSROOM:

530 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

523 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

94 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1655 AT THIS HOUR:

509 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

484 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

103 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1680 INSIDE POLITICS:

457 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

605 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

196 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

164 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1466 CNN NEWSROOM:

458 MTP DAILY:

562 — BLUE BLOODS:

181 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1351 CNN NEWSROOM:

574 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

693 AMERICAN AGENDA:

181 BLUE BLOODS:

269 3p STORY, THE:

1430 CNN NEWSROOM:

563 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

678 — BLUE BLOODS:

313 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1547 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

627 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

917 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

216 BLUE BLOODS:

325 5p FIVE, THE:

3382 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

714 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

205 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

143 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2394 SITUATION ROOM:

577 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

884 SPICER & CO:

230 DONLON REPORT, THE:

47 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2822 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

570 REIDOUT:

1037 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

368 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

31 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3336 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

599 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1082 STINCHFIELD:

307 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

41 9p HANNITY:

2753 CNN TONIGHT:

432 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1395 PRIME NEWS:

134 NEWSNATION PRIME:

48 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2139 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

537 LOVE AND THE CONSTITUTION:

579 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

121 BANFIELD:

46 11p GUTFELD!:

1802 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

447 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

100 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

188 NEW DAY:

23 MORNING JOE:

97 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 ELEMENTARY:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

230 NEW DAY:

40 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

262 NEW DAY:

71 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

339 CNN NEWSROOM:

94 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

64 NATIONAL REPORT:

39 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

327 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

46 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

285 AT THIS HOUR:

90 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

46 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 12p OUTNUMBERED:

271 INSIDE POLITICS:

93 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

46 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

42 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

212 CNN NEWSROOM:

86 MTP DAILY:

46 — BLUE BLOODS:

7 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

245 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

52 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

27 3p STORY, THE:

265 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

52 — BLUE BLOODS:

39 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

302 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

146 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

63 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

47 5p FIVE, THE:

457 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

154 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

391 SITUATION ROOM:

163 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

70 SPICER & CO:

35 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

410 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

123 REIDOUT:

148 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

40 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

461 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

120 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

150 STINCHFIELD:

43 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

352 CNN TONIGHT:

69 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

150 PRIME NEWS:

16 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

348 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

98 LOVE AND THE CONSTITUTION:

65 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

322 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

113 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

11 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 475,000

Fox: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 709,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 96,000

Fox News: 291,000

MSNBC: 71,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 523,000

Fox News: 2.74 million

MSNBC: 909,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 96,000

Fox News: 387,000

MSNBC: 107,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com