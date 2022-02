CNN’s Wolf Blitzer led the network on Friday in terms of overall viewers.

Blitzer hosted two hours of his show, Situation Room, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued to mount.

Blitzer came in second place to CNN’s Newsroom in terms of the key 25-54 age demographic. Newsroom’s two hours of coverage between 2 and 3 p.m. led the network with 200,000 and 197,000 demo viewers – respectively.

Meanwhile, Blitzer’s Situation Room was close behind with 190,000 demo viewers.

In terms of overall viewers, Blitzer’s 834,000 person audience was enough to top Jake Tapper’s 800,000 total viewers and land in first place on the network.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

993 NEW DAY:

273 MORNING JOE:

779 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

18 ELEMENTARY:

33 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1379 NEW DAY:

376 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

76 MORNING IN AMERICA:

18 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1653 NEW DAY:

461 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1813 CNN NEWSROOM:

548 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

652 NATIONAL REPORT:

187 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1899 CNN NEWSROOM:

538 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

547 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

87 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1771 AT THIS HOUR:

600 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

556 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

115 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1796 INSIDE POLITICS:

662 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

677 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

148 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

175 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1473 CNN NEWSROOM:

664 MTP DAILY:

670 — BLUE BLOODS:

206 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1461 CNN NEWSROOM:

633 KATY TUR REPORTS:

692 AMERICAN AGENDA:

141 BLUE BLOODS:

286 3p STORY, THE:

1589 CNN NEWSROOM:

708 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

737 — BLUE BLOODS:

358 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1902 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

800 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1252 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

245 BLUE BLOODS:

407 5p FIVE, THE:

3623 SITUATION ROOM:

834 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

220 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

186 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2334 SITUATION ROOM:

632 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1145 SPICER & CO:

285 DONLON REPORT, THE:

113 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2702 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

625 REIDOUT:

1083 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

290 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

51 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3062 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

649 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1168 STINCHFIELD:

270 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

72 9p HANNITY:

2391 CNN TONIGHT:

518 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1428 PRIME NEWS:

119 NEWSNATION PRIME:

25 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2037 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

461 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

971 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

98 BANFIELD:

32 11p GUTFELD!:

1777 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

405 11TH HOUR:

647 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

80 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

29

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

217 NEW DAY:

37 MORNING JOE:

80 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

8 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

268 NEW DAY:

60 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

18 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

231 NEW DAY:

69 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

269 CNN NEWSROOM:

92 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

53 NATIONAL REPORT:

37 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

284 CNN NEWSROOM:

101 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

65 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

261 AT THIS HOUR:

125 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

72 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

287 INSIDE POLITICS:

149 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

79 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

21 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

259 CNN NEWSROOM:

167 MTP DAILY:

95 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

265 CNN NEWSROOM:

200 KATY TUR REPORTS:

117 AMERICAN AGENDA:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

22 3p STORY, THE:

275 CNN NEWSROOM:

197 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

104 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

315 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

186 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

117 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

36 5p FIVE, THE:

511 SITUATION ROOM:

190 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

34 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

329 SITUATION ROOM:

178 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

125 SPICER & CO:

56 DONLON REPORT, THE:

36 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

425 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

141 REIDOUT:

144 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

51 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

495 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

130 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

119 STINCHFIELD:

52 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

15 9p HANNITY:

353 CNN TONIGHT:

85 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

166 PRIME NEWS:

43 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

266 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

83 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

95 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

43 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

331 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

73 11TH HOUR:

64 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.25-54 Demo (thousands)

Total viewers:

CNN: 534,000

Fox: 1.80 million

MSNBC: 802,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 113,000

Fox News: 293,000

MSNBC: 91,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 543,000

Fox News: 2.49 million

MSNBC: 1.18 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 371,000

MSNBC: 127,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

