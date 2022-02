Fox News underwent a bit of a shake-up on Friday in the cable news ratings as Jesse Watters led the network in the key 25-54 age demographic.

The ratings came back down to earth a bit on Friday, from Thursday’s huge numbers, which saw Fox score three shows over 1 million viewers in the demo.

Watters led the network with 876,000 demo viewers. Tucker Carlson, who regularly leads the network, came in second place with 870,000 demo viewers and The Five landed in third with 857,000 viewers in the demo.

In terms of overall viewers, The Five landed in first place with 4.4 million total average viewers. Tucker came in second with 3.99 million and Watters landed in third with 3.82 million total average viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1430 NEW DAY:

640 MORNING JOE:

1061 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

37 ELEMENTARY:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1951 NEW DAY:

812 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

111 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2392 NEW DAY:

1103 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2702 CNN NEWSROOM:

1422 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1054 NATIONAL REPORT:

240 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2927 CNN NEWSROOM:

1531 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

1004 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

60 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2733 AT THIS HOUR:

1549 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

979 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

98 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2628 INSIDE POLITICS:

1447 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

1088 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

248 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

182 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2625 CNN NEWSROOM:

1449 MTP DAILY:

1145 — BLUE BLOODS:

151 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2358 CNN NEWSROOM:

1586 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

1251 AMERICAN AGENDA:

224 BLUE BLOODS:

224 3p STORY, THE:

2683 CNN NEWSROOM:

1640 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1237 — BLUE BLOODS:

307 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2769 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1671 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1728 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

268 BLUE BLOODS:

335 5p FIVE, THE:

4481 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1629 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

239 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

137 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3554 SITUATION ROOM:

1552 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1557 SPICER & CO:

326 DONLON REPORT, THE:

70 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3818 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1664 REIDOUT:

1427 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

348 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

66 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3994 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

2066 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1504 STINCHFIELD:

268 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

55 9p HANNITY:

3651 CNN TONIGHT:

1908 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2251 PRIME NEWS:

197 NEWSNATION PRIME:

78 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2882 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1845 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1590 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

205 BANFIELD:

84 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

2530 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1541 11TH HOUR:

1029 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

182 NEWSNATION PRIME:

87

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

322 NEW DAY:

187 MORNING JOE:

160 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

10 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

426 NEW DAY:

254 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

22 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

473 NEW DAY:

383 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

613 CNN NEWSROOM:

439 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

172 NATIONAL REPORT:

40 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

642 CNN NEWSROOM:

464 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

151 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

599 AT THIS HOUR:

455 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

126 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 12p OUTNUMBERED:

609 INSIDE POLITICS:

401 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

174 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

46 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

622 CNN NEWSROOM:

389 MTP DAILY:

201 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

572 CNN NEWSROOM:

444 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

228 AMERICAN AGENDA:

29 BLUE BLOODS:

27 3p STORY, THE:

663 CNN NEWSROOM:

494 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

216 — BLUE BLOODS:

47 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

644 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

467 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

236 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

48 5p FIVE, THE:

857 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

534 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

769 SITUATION ROOM:

551 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

251 SPICER & CO:

39 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

876 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

514 REIDOUT:

219 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

56 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

870 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

630 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

193 STINCHFIELD:

64 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 9p HANNITY:

810 CNN TONIGHT:

609 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

323 PRIME NEWS:

43 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

654 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

653 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

198 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

36 BANFIELD:

28 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

664 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

567 11TH HOUR:

162 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

20 NEWSNATION PRIME:

19

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.25-54 Demo (thousands)

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.43 million

Fox: 2.67 million

MSNBC: 1.23 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 455,000

Fox News: 614,000

MSNBC: 189,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.94 million

Fox News: 3.51 million

MSNBC: 1.78 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 631,000

Fox News: 778,000

MSNBC: 238,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com