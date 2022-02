Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight won the key 25-54 age demographic on Friday, while The Five topped the charts in terms of total viewers.

Tucker Carlson brought in 527,000 viewers in the demo, beating out The Five’s 504,000 and Jess Watters’ 404,000. Fox had 12 of the top 16 shows in the demo.

The Five was the highest-rated show on cable news in terms of total viewers with 3.56 million people tuning in.

Tucker Carlson Tonight and Jesse Watters Prime Time ranked two and three, with 3.33 million and 2.85 million viewers – respectively.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

908 NEW DAY:

306 MORNING JOE:

729 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

1 ELEMENTARY:

40 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1344 NEW DAY:

394 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

84 MORNING IN AMERICA:

15 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1716 NEW DAY:

469 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1694 CNN NEWSROOM:

528 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

678 NATIONAL REPORT:

184 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1698 CNN NEWSROOM:

615 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

569 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

95 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1776 AT THIS HOUR:

600 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

530 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

150 12p — INSIDE POLITICS:

615 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

621 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

158 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

254 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1520 CNN NEWSROOM:

622 MTP DAILY:

613 — BLUE BLOODS:

231 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1430 CNN NEWSROOM:

666 KATY TUR REPORTS:

645 AMERICAN AGENDA:

165 BLUE BLOODS:

307 3p STORY, THE:

1532 CNN NEWSROOM:

673 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

695 — BLUE BLOODS:

458 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1404 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

644 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1274 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

241 BLUE BLOODS:

530 5p FIVE, THE:

3561 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

624 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

201 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

166 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2264 SITUATION ROOM:

661 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1059 SPICER & CO:

203 DONLON REPORT, THE:

87 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2850 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

664 REIDOUT:

1019 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

283 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

55 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3333 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

648 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1222 STINCHFIELD:

243 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

63 9p HANNITY:

2593 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

541 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1479 PRIME NEWS:

119 NEWSNATION PRIME:

47 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2086 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

505 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

985 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

110 BANFIELD:

49 11p GUTFELD!:

2007 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

340 11TH HOUR:

803 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

94 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

36

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

189 NEW DAY:

36 MORNING JOE:

97 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

245 NEW DAY:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

272 NEW DAY:

86 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

105 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

268 CNN NEWSROOM:

153 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

78 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

265 AT THIS HOUR:

145 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

73 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 12p — INSIDE POLITICS:

127 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

76 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

283 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 MTP DAILY:

80 — BLUE BLOODS:

38 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

274 CNN NEWSROOM:

151 KATY TUR REPORTS:

89 AMERICAN AGENDA:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

47 3p STORY, THE:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

74 — BLUE BLOODS:

64 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

227 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

130 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

134 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

29 BLUE BLOODS:

83 5p FIVE, THE:

504 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

122 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

347 SITUATION ROOM:

157 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

116 SPICER & CO:

16 DONLON REPORT, THE:

9 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

404 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

177 REIDOUT:

117 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

527 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

130 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

125 STINCHFIELD:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 9p HANNITY:

401 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

119 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

145 PRIME NEWS:

10 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

288 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

113 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

95 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

10 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

315 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

78 11TH HOUR:

93 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 518,000

Fox: 1.80 million

MSNBC: 806,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 110,000

Fox News: 291,000

MSNBC: 94,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 565,000

Fox News: 2.67 million

MSNBC: 1.23 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 121,000

Fox News: 405,000

MSNBC: 122,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com