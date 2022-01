Fox News crossed the 1 million viewer threshold from 6 a.m. all the way through 11 p.m. on Friday.

While almost all Fox shows pull in well over 1 million total average viewers daily, Fox & Friends often hovers just below 1 million viewers during its 6 a.m. hour.

Fox’s The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight both raked in more than 3 million total viewers to top the charts, while Sean Hannity and Bret Baier each pulled in more than 2 million total viewers to land in third and fourth place – respectively.

Meanwhile, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow led her network in the ratings with 1.70 million total average viewers, followed by Chris Hayes at 1.39 million total average viewers.

CNN failed to cross the million viewer mark on Friday with Anderson Cooper leading the network at 677,000 total average viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1065 NEW DAY:

263 MORNING JOE:

869 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

14 ELEMENTARY:

27 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1312 NEW DAY:

296 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

100 MORNING IN AMERICA:

9 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1711 NEW DAY:

410 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1903 CNN NEWSROOM:

464 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

682 NATIONAL REPORT:

160 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1761 CNN NEWSROOM:

558 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

558 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

62 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1715 AT THIS HOUR:

578 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

537 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

143 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1822 INSIDE POLITICS:

547 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

690 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

169 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

186 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1654 CNN NEWSROOM:

586 MTP DAILY:

653 — BLUE BLOODS:

190 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1411 CNN NEWSROOM:

575 KATY TUR REPORTS:

703 AMERICAN AGENDA:

155 BLUE BLOODS:

236 3p STORY, THE:

1503 CNN NEWSROOM:

619 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

715 — BLUE BLOODS:

280 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1542 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

587 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1184 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

197 BLUE BLOODS:

363 5p FIVE, THE:

3444 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

601 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

180 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

145 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2243 SITUATION ROOM:

564 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1186 SPICER & CO:

263 DONLON REPORT, THE:

52 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1885 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

544 REIDOUT:

1105 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

293 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

43 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3117 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

677 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1397 STINCHFIELD:

253 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

53 9p HANNITY:

2466 CNN TONIGHT:

486 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1708 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

132 NEWSNATION PRIME:

58 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1739 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

463 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1007 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

131 BANFIELD:

58 11p GUTFELD!:

1824 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

356 11TH HOUR:

682 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

129 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

32

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

172 NEW DAY:

39 MORNING JOE:

94 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

7 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

230 NEW DAY:

54 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

19 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

312 NEW DAY:

81 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

317 CNN NEWSROOM:

81 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

68 NATIONAL REPORT:

37 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

70 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

266 AT THIS HOUR:

124 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

54 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

286 INSIDE POLITICS:

127 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

62 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

32 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

268 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 MTP DAILY:

54 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

258 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 KATY TUR REPORTS:

55 AMERICAN AGENDA:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

25 3p STORY, THE:

294 CNN NEWSROOM:

112 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

48 — BLUE BLOODS:

38 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

250 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

102 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

87 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

59 5p FIVE, THE:

463 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

130 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

277 SITUATION ROOM:

132 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

104 SPICER & CO:

34 DONLON REPORT, THE:

6 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

277 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

117 REIDOUT:

122 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

33 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

442 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

133 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

154 STINCHFIELD:

57 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

1 9p HANNITY:

338 CNN TONIGHT:

95 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

148 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

19 NEWSNATION PRIME:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

257 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

79 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

88 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

293 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

101 11TH HOUR:

70 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 470,000

Fox: 1.71 million

MSNBC: 843,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 96,000

Fox News: 269,000

MSNBC: 78,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 542,000

Fox News: 2.44 million

MSNBC: 1.37 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 102,000

Fox News: 346,000

MSNBC: 130,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

