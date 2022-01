On Friday, Fox News swept the coveted 25-54 age demographic, not only winning every time slot, often by significant margins, but with Fox’s lowest-rated show topping the highest-rated program on both of its rival networks, CNN and MSNBC.

Fox closed out the week with the top 16 highest-rated programs in the demo, ranked in order: The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Gutfeld!, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, America Reports, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom, FOX News Primetime, Your World with Neil Cavuto, The Ingraham Angle, The Faulkner Focus, The Story with Martha MacCallum, FOX News at Night and FOX & Friends.

Fox additionally, had the top 11 programs in terms of total average viewers, ranked in order: The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, Gutfeld!, FOX News Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom. The Faulkner Focus, and America Reports.

The Five topped the charts as the most-watched show on cable, in terms of both total average viewers and in the demo.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow topped her network and came in 12th overall in total average viewers. Anderson Cooper led CNN on Friday with 776,000 total average viewers, putting him in 24th place overall.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

999 NEW DAY:

286 MORNING JOE:

758 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

28 ELEMENTARY:

24 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1453 NEW DAY:

367 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

95 MORNING IN AMERICA:

19 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1745 NEW DAY:

435 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1857 CNN NEWSROOM:

519 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

725 NATIONAL REPORT:

147 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1906 CNN NEWSROOM:

591 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

576 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

65 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1772 AT THIS HOUR:

598 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

567 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

118 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1905 INSIDE POLITICS:

569 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

618 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

132 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

228 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1659 CNN NEWSROOM:

593 MTP DAILY:

634 — BLUE BLOODS:

201 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1660 CNN NEWSROOM:

594 KATY TUR REPORTS:

646 AMERICAN AGENDA:

164 BLUE BLOODS:

322 3p STORY, THE:

1526 CNN NEWSROOM:

605 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

687 — BLUE BLOODS:

360 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1641 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

612 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1201 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

224 BLUE BLOODS:

430 5p FIVE, THE:

3515 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

573 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

222 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

137 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2305 SITUATION ROOM:

448 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1305 SPICER & CO:

232 DONLON REPORT, THE:

53 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1954 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

582 REIDOUT:

1150 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

388 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

32 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3123 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

766 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1369 STINCHFIELD:

222 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

56 9p HANNITY:

2588 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

593 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1644 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

86 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1920 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

508 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1011 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

84 BANFIELD:

71 11p GUTFELD!:

1967 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

450 11TH HOUR:

721 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

89 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

39

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

178 NEW DAY:

40 MORNING JOE:

95 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

12 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

279 NEW DAY:

51 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

250 NEW DAY:

78 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

283 CNN NEWSROOM:

90 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

84 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

69 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

260 AT THIS HOUR:

93 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

93 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

332 INSIDE POLITICS:

100 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

78 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

12 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

328 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 MTP DAILY:

80 — BLUE BLOODS:

15 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

339 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 KATY TUR REPORTS:

86 AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

28 3p STORY, THE:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

94 — BLUE BLOODS:

36 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

272 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

113 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

115 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

60 5p FIVE, THE:

561 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

85 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

22 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

340 SITUATION ROOM:

85 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

141 SPICER & CO:

17 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

286 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

123 REIDOUT:

153 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

50 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

422 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

115 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

143 STINCHFIELD:

18 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

355 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

116 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

156 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

26 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

264 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

98 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

97 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

355 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

93 11TH HOUR:

68 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

11 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 501,000

Fox: 1.80 million

MSNBC: 832,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 93,000

Fox News: 298,000

MSNBC: 95,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 622,000

Fox News: 2.54 million

MSNBC: 1.34 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 110,000

Fox News: 347,000

MSNBC: 132,000

