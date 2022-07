MSNBC’s Chris Hayes led his network both in terms of total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic on Friday.

Hayes was one of the few hosts to report for work going into the holiday weekend and it paid off as his regular program brought in 1.31 million total viewers and 135,000 demo viewers.

MSNBC Prime came in second place on the network with 1.15 million total viewers.

Fox News’s The Five was again the top-rated show in cable news with 3.08 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

981 NEW DAY:

259 MORNING JOE:

790 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

9 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1308 NEW DAY:

289 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

82 MORNING IN AMERICA:

26 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1448 NEW DAY:

380 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1599 CNN NEWSROOM:

478 MORNING JOE:

796 NATIONAL REPORT:

149 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1553 CNN NEWSROOM:

522 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

663 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

109 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1451 AT THIS HOUR:

563 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

579 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

114 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1636 INSIDE POLITICS:

657 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

627 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

141 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

151 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1312 CNN NEWSROOM:

704 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

718 — BLUE BLOODS:

174 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1274 CNN NEWSROOM:

634 KATY TUR REPORTS:

728 AMERICAN AGENDA:

144 BLUE BLOODS:

227 3p STORY, THE:

1352 CNN NEWSROOM:

668 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

605 — BLUE BLOODS:

256 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1399 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

646 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1118 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

221 BLUE BLOODS:

319 5p FIVE, THE:

3082 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

569 — SPICER & CO:

165 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

153 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2034 SITUATION ROOM:

556 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1079 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

199 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

58 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1887 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

604 REIDOUT:

998 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

191 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

34 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

1891 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

667 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1309 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

219 NEWSNATION PRIME:

37 9p HANNITY:

1850 CNN TONIGHT:

551 MSNBC PRIME:

1155 PRIME NEWS:

108 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

38 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1602 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

611 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

830 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

173 BANFIELD:

47 11p GUTFELD!:

1806 — 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

635 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

86 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

31

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

185 NEW DAY:

61 MORNING JOE:

85 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

2 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

217 NEW DAY:

56 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

208 NEW DAY:

65 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

241 CNN NEWSROOM:

86 MORNING JOE:

112 NATIONAL REPORT:

17 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

87 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

163 AT THIS HOUR:

105 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

70 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

201 INSIDE POLITICS:

110 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

80 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

8 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

156 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

88 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

166 CNN NEWSROOM:

112 KATY TUR REPORTS:

80 AMERICAN AGENDA:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

39 3p STORY, THE:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

78 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

215 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

147 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

102 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

445 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

110 — SPICER & CO:

6 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

33 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

266 SITUATION ROOM:

121 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

82 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

274 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

114 REIDOUT:

104 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

238 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

111 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

135 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

10 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 9p HANNITY:

184 CNN TONIGHT:

109 MSNBC PRIME:

115 PRIME NEWS:

11 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

194 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

112 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

83 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

252 — 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

80 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

14 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 520,000

Fox News: 1.50 million

MSNBC: 784,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 209,000

MSNBC: 85,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 610,000

Fox News: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 1.10 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 111,000

Fox News: 205,000

MSNBC: 111,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

