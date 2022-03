Tucker Carlson Tonight cruised to a demo ratings victory on Friday, easily beating all other cable news shows among viewers aged 25 to 54.

Tucker Carlson drew 495,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted demo, comfortably ahead of second place The Five, which notched 399,000 viewers in the demo.

The Five took first among viewers of all ages with just more than 3 million. Carlson had just under that amount to land in second place in terms of total average viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1087 NEW DAY:

368 MORNING JOE:

814 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

24 ELEMENTARY:

37 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1425 NEW DAY:

528 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

90 MORNING IN AMERICA:

33 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1735 NEW DAY:

685 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2025 CNN NEWSROOM:

846 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

725 NATIONAL REPORT:

196 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1972 CNN NEWSROOM:

894 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

632 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

102 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2012 AT THIS HOUR:

1009 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

681 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

131 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2055 INSIDE POLITICS:

925 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

729 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

191 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

166 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1736 CNN NEWSROOM:

855 MTP DAILY:

796 — BLUE BLOODS:

170 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1574 CNN NEWSROOM:

817 KATY TUR REPORTS:

798 AMERICAN AGENDA:

172 BLUE BLOODS:

196 3p STORY, THE:

1757 CNN NEWSROOM:

822 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

803 — BLUE BLOODS:

233 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1645 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

878 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1089 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

208 BLUE BLOODS:

303 5p FIVE, THE:

3048 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

951 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

199 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

179 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2209 SITUATION ROOM:

859 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

938 SPICER & CO:

264 DONLON REPORT, THE:

85 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2396 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

919 REIDOUT:

819 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

300 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

87 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2979 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

984 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1045 STINCHFIELD:

209 NEWSNATION PRIME:

60 9p HANNITY:

2328 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1038 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1115 PRIME NEWS:

104 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

42 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2018 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

770 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1105 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

166 BANFIELD:

35 11p GUTFELD!:

1771 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

597 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

728 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

112 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

36

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

221 NEW DAY:

77 MORNING JOE:

99 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

4 ELEMENTARY:

10 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

284 NEW DAY:

143 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

16 MORNING IN AMERICA:

11 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

302 NEW DAY:

191 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

335 CNN NEWSROOM:

203 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

76 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

352 CNN NEWSROOM:

223 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

67 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

341 AT THIS HOUR:

224 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

67 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 12p OUTNUMBERED:

338 INSIDE POLITICS:

215 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

69 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

18 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

277 CNN NEWSROOM:

220 MTP DAILY:

85 — BLUE BLOODS:

21 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

261 CNN NEWSROOM:

207 KATY TUR REPORTS:

99 AMERICAN AGENDA:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

22 3p STORY, THE:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

174 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

120 — BLUE BLOODS:

20 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

225 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

176 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

122 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

399 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

206 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

36 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

308 SITUATION ROOM:

242 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

120 SPICER & CO:

26 DONLON REPORT, THE:

17 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

372 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

241 REIDOUT:

106 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

39 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

495 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

241 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

105 STINCHFIELD:

30 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 9p HANNITY:

324 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

265 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

131 PRIME NEWS:

10 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

308 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

183 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

110 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

35 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

339 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

127 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

95 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

25 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 761,000

Fox: 1.81 million

MSNBC: 790,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 184,000

Fox News: 302,000

MSNBC: 94,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 931,000

Fox News: 2.44 million

MSNBC: 1.09 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 230,000

Fox News: 376,000

MSNBC: 116,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

