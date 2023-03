Cable News Ratings Friday March 3: America’s Newsroom on Fox News Crushes Mid-Morning Competition

Fox News’s 9 to 11 a.m. morning news show, America’s Newsroom, crushed its CNN and MSNBC competition on Friday.

Anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino brought in over 2.2 million total viewers during both hours of their show beating every show on CNN and MSNBC and all but four other hours on cable news Friday.

This wouldn’t be the first time. America’s Newsroom almost always bests the competition — by a lot.

Last Friday, CNN and MSNBC also saw a ratings boost during the mid-morning hours as sentencing in the Murdaugh murder trial drew in viewers.

CNN scored 744,000 viewers at 9 a.m, while MSNBC’s 4th hour of Morning Joe averaged 925,000. At 10 a.m., CNN drew in 885,000 total viewers, while MSNBC had 746,ooo

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

918 CNN THIS MORNING:

317 MORNING JOE:

903 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

6 EARLY MORNING:

11 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1271 CNN THIS MORNING:

386 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

65 MORNING IN AMERICA:

49 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1700 CNN THIS MORNING:

497 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2229 CNN NEWSROOM:

744 MORNING JOE:

925 NATIONAL REPORT:

118 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2251 CNN NEWSROOM:

885 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

746 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

76 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1811 AT THIS HOUR:

701 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

535 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1714 INSIDE POLITICS:

651 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

607 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

111 BLUE BLOODS:

130 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1385 CNN NEWSROOM:

647 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

617 — BLUE BLOODS:

171 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1355 CNN NEWSROOM:

617 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

149 BLUE BLOODS:

209 3p STORY, THE:

1430 CNN NEWSROOM:

649 KATY TUR REPORTS:

765 — BLUE BLOODS:

247 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1440 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

570 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1264 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

175 BLUE BLOODS:

282 5p FIVE, THE:

2899 SITUATION ROOM:

536 — SPICER & CO:

114 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

100 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2053 SITUATION ROOM:

516 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1188 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

123 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

50 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2334 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

579 REIDOUT:

891 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

173 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

42 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2850 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

608 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1167 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

105 CUOMO:

155 9p HANNITY:

2149 CNN PRIMETIME:

402 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1139 PRIME NEWS:

76 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

158 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1575 CNN TONIGHT:

369 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

941 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

122 BANFIELD:

100 11p GUTFELD!:

1813 CNN TONIGHT:

355 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

694 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

72 CUOMO:

57

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

123 CNN THIS MORNING:

53 MORNING JOE:

102 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

3 EARLY MORNING:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

193 CNN THIS MORNING:

56 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

219 CNN THIS MORNING:

105 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

275 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 MORNING JOE:

114 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

319 CNN NEWSROOM:

158 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

75 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

233 AT THIS HOUR:

163 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

69 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

216 INSIDE POLITICS:

146 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

78 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

8 BLUE BLOODS:

20 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

203 CNN NEWSROOM:

155 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

194 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

10 BLUE BLOODS:

29 3p STORY, THE:

212 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 KATY TUR REPORTS:

81 — BLUE BLOODS:

45 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

207 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

102 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

133 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

56 5p FIVE, THE:

296 SITUATION ROOM:

98 — SPICER & CO:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

241 SITUATION ROOM:

94 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

125 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

212 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

109 REIDOUT:

124 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

6 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

304 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

112 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

117 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

13 CUOMO:

26 9p HANNITY:

203 CNN PRIMETIME:

58 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

76 PRIME NEWS:

14 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

183 CNN TONIGHT:

53 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

63 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 BANFIELD:

17 11p GUTFELD!:

247 CNN TONIGHT:

69 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

78 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

7 CUOMO:

21

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 513,000

Fox News: 1.67 million

MSNBC: 816,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 98,000

Fox News: 209,000

MSNBC: 88,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 460,000

Fox News: 2.19 million

MSNBC: 1.08 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 74,000

Fox News: 230,000

MSNBC: 85,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

