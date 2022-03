The Five continued its strong ratings showing on Friday, landing first in all of cable news in both total viewers and the demo.

The Five drew a big 3.77 million total viewers and 647,000 in the demo — enough to beat out prime time stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

But The Five’s lead over the competition where things get stunning. Nicolle Wallace-hosted Deadline: White House on MSNBC drew 1.45 million total viewers and 154,000 in the demo across two hours (the show airs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

That means that in the demo, The Five drew more than four times what Deadline pulled in.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1372 NEW DAY:

594 MORNING JOE:

954 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

28 ELEMENTARY:

35 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1866 NEW DAY:

729 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

115 MORNING IN AMERICA:

51 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2099 NEW DAY:

957 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2269 CNN NEWSROOM:

1113 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

926 NATIONAL REPORT:

202 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2324 CNN NEWSROOM:

1153 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

794 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

101 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2223 AT THIS HOUR:

1179 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

778 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

129 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2274 INSIDE POLITICS:

1173 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

920 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

211 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

149 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2207 CNN NEWSROOM:

1255 MTP DAILY:

943 — BLUE BLOODS:

156 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2364 CNN NEWSROOM:

1426 KATY TUR REPORTS:

899 AMERICAN AGENDA:

184 BLUE BLOODS:

188 3p STORY, THE:

2150 CNN NEWSROOM:

1365 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

972 — BLUE BLOODS:

268 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2071 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1408 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1457 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

221 BLUE BLOODS:

290 5p FIVE, THE:

3778 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1365 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

245 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

169 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2912 SITUATION ROOM:

1194 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1584 SPICER & CO:

314 DONLON REPORT, THE:

94 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2925 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1333 REIDOUT:

1185 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

375 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

71 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3213 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1402 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1436 STINCHFIELD:

265 NEWSNATION PRIME:

59 9p HANNITY:

3115 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1285 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1686 PRIME NEWS:

130 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

75 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2326 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1071 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1462 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

170 BANFIELD:

62 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

1664 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1017 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1078 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

162 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

30

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

337 NEW DAY:

122 MORNING JOE:

134 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

12 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

432 NEW DAY:

160 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

22 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

443 NEW DAY:

206 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

424 CNN NEWSROOM:

320 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

90 NATIONAL REPORT:

25 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

428 CNN NEWSROOM:

281 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

86 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

440 AT THIS HOUR:

282 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

101 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 12p OUTNUMBERED:

437 INSIDE POLITICS:

283 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

116 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

33 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

444 CNN NEWSROOM:

297 MTP DAILY:

92 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

452 CNN NEWSROOM:

327 KATY TUR REPORTS:

84 AMERICAN AGENDA:

36 BLUE BLOODS:

21 3p STORY, THE:

406 CNN NEWSROOM:

327 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

109 — BLUE BLOODS:

37 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

378 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

346 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

154 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

38 BLUE BLOODS:

38 5p FIVE, THE:

647 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

368 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

48 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

27 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

557 SITUATION ROOM:

341 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

194 SPICER & CO:

66 DONLON REPORT, THE:

31 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

497 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

385 REIDOUT:

161 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

66 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

491 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

387 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

170 STINCHFIELD:

28 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 9p HANNITY:

556 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

365 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

221 PRIME NEWS:

21 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

448 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

314 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

193 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

36 BANFIELD:

4 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

406 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

308 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

159 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

21 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.09 million

Fox: 2.2 million

MSNBC: 1.06 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 291,000

Fox News: 436,000

MSNBC: 136,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.25 million

Fox News: 2.88 million

MSNBC: 1.52 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 355,000

Fox News: 498,000

MSNBC: 195,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

