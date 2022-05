MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace landed in the top spot on her network on Friday, in both the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic and total viewers.

Wallace’s two hours of programming from 4 to 6 p.m. pulled in an average of 1.204 million total viewers, edging out MSNBC Prime’s 1.18 million total.

In the demo, Wallace’s show Deadline: White House also landed at number one on MSNBC with 111,000 average viewers across her two hours. Hallie Jackson Reports at 3 p.m. came in second place with 89,000 demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1020 NEW DAY:

260 MORNING JOE:

738 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

25 ELEMENTARY:

23 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1405 NEW DAY:

438 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

91 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1711 NEW DAY:

467 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1737 CNN NEWSROOM:

464 MORNING JOE:

798 NATIONAL REPORT:

166 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1670 CNN NEWSROOM:

549 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

551 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

139 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1722 AT THIS HOUR:

624 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

454 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

155 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1664 INSIDE POLITICS:

581 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

564 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

174 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

206 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1521 CNN NEWSROOM:

513 MTP DAILY:

573 — BLUE BLOODS:

171 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1497 CNN NEWSROOM:

553 KATY TUR REPORTS:

612 AMERICAN AGENDA:

153 BLUE BLOODS:

219 3p STORY, THE:

1452 CNN NEWSROOM:

543 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

683 — BLUE BLOODS:

264 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1386 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

562 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1204 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

257 BLUE BLOODS:

327 5p FIVE, THE:

2973 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

559 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

252 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

161 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2119 SITUATION ROOM:

453 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1031 SPICER & CO:

208 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

88 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2222 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

433 REIDOUT:

931 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

361 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

33 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2781 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

501 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1062 STINCHFIELD:

219 NEWSNATION PRIME:

84 9p HANNITY:

2149 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

449 MSNBC PRIME:

1183 PRIME NEWS:

135 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

67 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1974 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

368 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

870 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

125 BANFIELD:

31 11p GUTFELD!:

2055 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

274 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

642 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

96 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

38

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

150 NEW DAY:

42 MORNING JOE:

94 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

9 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

212 NEW DAY:

77 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

248 NEW DAY:

92 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

207 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 MORNING JOE:

69 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

222 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

41 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

224 AT THIS HOUR:

96 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

46 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

39 12p OUTNUMBERED:

216 INSIDE POLITICS:

110 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

53 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

25 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

48 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

243 CNN NEWSROOM:

94 MTP DAILY:

49 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 KATY TUR REPORTS:

58 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

40 3p STORY, THE:

210 CNN NEWSROOM:

88 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

89 — BLUE BLOODS:

46 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

231 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

96 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

111 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

54 5p FIVE, THE:

410 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

106 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

30 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

247 SITUATION ROOM:

104 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

78 SPICER & CO:

22 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

303 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

95 REIDOUT:

77 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

43 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

366 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

94 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

75 STINCHFIELD:

16 NEWSNATION PRIME:

23 9p HANNITY:

277 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

86 MSNBC PRIME:

72 PRIME NEWS:

27 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

277 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

59 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

53 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

22 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

329 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

67 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

45 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

10

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 443,000

Fox News: 1.68 million

MSNBC: 742,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 85,000

Fox News: 238,000

MSNBC: 67,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 439,000

Fox News: 2.30 million

MSNBC: 1.04 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 80,000

Fox News: 307,000

MSNBC: 66,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com